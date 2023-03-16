High school sports roundup for March 15, 2023

Drew Warner starts the game at pitcher in Edmonds-Woodway High School’s non-league game vs. Ingraham Wednesday, March 15. (Photos by Rob Simonsen)
Shortstop Grant Oliver prepares to throw the runner out at first.
second baseman Luke Boland looks to receive the throw on an attempted steal.
Boland applies the tag on the baserunner.
First basemen Jens Simonsen watches the ball roll into his glove.
Lukas Wanke pitched three shutout innings in relief.
Diego Escandon steps up to the plate in the top of the fifth inning.

Baseball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Ingraham 4-1

No details reported

Girls tennis

Bothell defeated Lynnwood 7-0

Singles:
Khushi Singh (B) defeated Hannah Douglas 6-0, 6-0
Alannah Sandine (B) defeated Leah Kibuta (L) 6-3, 6-2
Amy Bian (B) defeated Adrianna Safarova (L) 6-3, 6-0
Saanvi Subramaniar (B) defeated Rose Tulga (L) 3-6, 6-3, 6-0

Doubles:
Sophia Hill/Yurina Tamura (B) defeated Semhal Beyene/Kalyani Blackwell (L) 6-1, 6-2
Kallen Lunde/Trisha Pokkuluri (B) defeated Jordan Quinones/Kayden Simbulan (L) 6-3, 6-0
Isla Smith/Jesslynne Lam (B) defeated Caitlin Weeks/Alexis Williams (L) 4-6, 7-5, 10-8

Lynnwood next match: vs Glacier Peak; Friday, March 17; 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Boys golf

Shorewood defeated Meadowdale 165-174
No details reported

Meadowdale next match: vs Arlington, Kamiak and South Whidbey; Monday, March 20: 3 p.m. at Gleneagle Golf Club

— Compiled by Steve Willits

