High school sports roundup for March 15, 2023

Baseball
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Ingraham 4-1
No details reported
Girls tennis
Bothell defeated Lynnwood 7-0
Singles:
Khushi Singh (B) defeated Hannah Douglas 6-0, 6-0
Alannah Sandine (B) defeated Leah Kibuta (L) 6-3, 6-2
Amy Bian (B) defeated Adrianna Safarova (L) 6-3, 6-0
Saanvi Subramaniar (B) defeated Rose Tulga (L) 3-6, 6-3, 6-0
Doubles:
Sophia Hill/Yurina Tamura (B) defeated Semhal Beyene/Kalyani Blackwell (L) 6-1, 6-2
Kallen Lunde/Trisha Pokkuluri (B) defeated Jordan Quinones/Kayden Simbulan (L) 6-3, 6-0
Isla Smith/Jesslynne Lam (B) defeated Caitlin Weeks/Alexis Williams (L) 4-6, 7-5, 10-8
Lynnwood next match: vs Glacier Peak; Friday, March 17; 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Boys golf
Shorewood defeated Meadowdale 165-174
No details reported
Meadowdale next match: vs Arlington, Kamiak and South Whidbey; Monday, March 20: 3 p.m. at Gleneagle Golf Club
— Compiled by Steve Willits
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.