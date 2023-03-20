High school sports roundup for March 17-18, 2023

Saturday, March 18

Boys soccer

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorecrest 2-1

Edmonds-Woodway goals- Victor Ibarra and Isaac Parreno

Edmonds-Woodway assists- Edgar Cabrera and Ben Hanson

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 2-0-0, 2-0-1; Shorecrest 1-1-0, 1-1-1

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Marysville-Pilchuck; Tuesday, March 21; 7:30 p.m.

Lynnwood defeated Snohomish 2-1

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 2-0, 2-0; Snohomish 0-2-0, 0-2-1

Lynnwood next game: vs Monroe; Tuesday, March 21; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Meadowdale tied Cedarcrest 2-2

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 0-1-1, 0-2-1; Cedarcrest 0-1-1, 0-1-2

Meadowdale next game: vs Shorewood; Tuesday, March 21; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Mountlake Terrace tied Cascade 4-4

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 1-0-1, 1-0-1; Cascade 0-1-1, 0-2-1

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Eastlake; Monday, March 20; 7:30 p.m.

Track and Field

Chuck Randall Invite

At Arlington High School

Boys Team Scores:

1. Arlington 247.5

2. Glacier Peak 90

3. Sedro-Woolley 84

4. Burlington-Edison 74

5. Squalicum 68

6. Stanwood 38.5

7. Edmonds-Woodway 38

8. Marysville Pilchuck 22

Girls Team Scores:

1. Stanwood 126.5

2. Glacier Peak 120

3. Arlington 115

4. Sedro-Woolley 91

5. Burlington-Edison 88.5

6. Edmonds-Woodway 68

7. Squalicum 52

8. Marysville Pilchuck 40

Edmonds-Woodway next meet: vs Mountlake Terrace; Thursday, March 23; 3:45 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Friday March 17

Baseball

Meadowdale defeated Ballard 3-2

No details reported

Records: Meadowdale 2-2; Ballard 1-3

Meadowdale next game: vs Cascade; Wednesday, March 22; 4 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Lake Stevens defeated Lynnwood 4-3

Lake Stevens scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning in a come-from-behind win over Lynnwood. Bryce Moser walked with the bases loaded to force in the game’s final run.

Jace Hampson pitched six strong innings for the Royals, allowing only one earned run on two hits, zero walks and 13 strikeouts. Hampson also went one-for-one at the plate with a double and three walks.

Records: Lake Stevens 3-0; Lynnwood 1-2

Lynnwood next game: vs Kamiak; Wednesday, March 22; 4 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Softball

Lynnwood defeated Bellevue 8-7

No details reported

Records: Lynnwood 1-1; Bellevue 1-1

Lynnwood next game: vs Meadowdale; Wednesday, March 22; 4 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Holy Names defeated Meadowdale 2-1

No details reported

Records: Holy Names 2-0; Meadowdale 0-1

Meadowdale next game: at Lynnwood; Wednesday, March 22; 4 p.m.

Girls tennis

Glacier Peak defeated Lynnwood 7-0

Singles:

Allie Jansen (GP) defeated Hannah Douglas (L) 6-0, 6-0

Maddy Heningsen (GP) defeated Vy Bui (L) 6-1, 6-0

Sara Pena (GP) defeated Leah Kibuta (L) 6-2, 6-4

Tiffany Baet (GP) defeated Rose Tulga (L) 6-1, 6-2

Doubles:

Kayla Long/Annabelle Nicoletti (GP) defeated Kalyani Blackwell/Semhal Beyere (L) 6-0, 6-1

Becky Stutzman/Kay Mangkasrkeo (GP) defeated Kayden Simbulan/Jordan Quinones (L) 6-0, 6-0

Kate Winkler/Georgia Fraser (GP) defeated Caitlin Weeks/Lexi Williams (L) 7-5, 7-6 (7-4)

Lynnwood next match: at Marysville-Getchell; Monday, March 20; 3:30 p.m.

Track and Field

Girls

Lake Stevens defeated Edmonds-Woodway 108-41

Boys

Lake Stevens defeated Edmonds-Woodway 122-33

— Compiled by Steve Willits