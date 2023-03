High school sports roundup for March 21, 2023

Boys soccer

Shorewood defeated Meadowdale 4-0

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Shorewood 3-0, 4-0; Meadowdale 0-2-1, 0-3,1

Meadowdale next match: at Monroe; Friday, March 24; 7:30 p.m.

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Marysville- Pilchuck 3-0

Edmonds-Woodway goals: Richard Duncan, Anand Raghu, Isaac Parreno

Edmonds-Woodway assists: Andrew Montero, Victor Ibarra, Isaac Parreno

Edmonds-Woodway goalkeeper shutout: Gabriel Wilhelm

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 3-0-0, 3-0-1; Marysville Pilchuck 2-1, 2-1

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Marysville Getchell; Friday, March 24; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Mountlake Terrace defeated Marysville-Getchell 1-0

Mountlake Terrace goal: Fin Harney

Mountlake Terrace assist: Xander Terry

Mountlake Terrace goalkeeper shutout: Brek Harasen

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 2-0-1, 2-1-1; Marysville Getchell 0-2-1, 0-2-2

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Marysville Pilchuck; Friday, March 24; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Monroe defeated Lynnwood 1-0

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Monroe 2-1, 2-2; Lynnwood 2-1, 2-1

Lynnwood next match: vs Shorewood; Friday, March 24; 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

Girls tennis

Everett defeated Meadowdale 4-3

Singles:

Katelynn Wyckoff (M) defeated Rachael Dowdell (E) 7-6 (7-4), 6-1

Grace Gilman (M) defeated Dalia Cruz (E) 6-4, 6-4

Aasha Lee (M) defeated Emi Regan (E) 4-6, 6-3, 6-4

Annabelle Lawless (E) defeated Emie Shepherd (M) 6-3, 6-1

Doubles:

Kadalyne Frank/Samantha Rocha (E) defeated Sabrina Reonal/Parsini Rai (M) 6-2, 6-2

Grace Williams/Nadine Uryater (E) defeated Bella Tang/Emily Nong (M) 6-4, 1-6, 7-5

Sienna Kuchn/Aimelie Hovde (E) defeated Hanaa Boualamallah/Jasmine Mudaliar (M) 6-4,7-6 (7-5)

Records: Everett 2-0; Meadowdale 0-1

Meadowdale next match: at Kamiak; Wednesday, March 22; 3:30 p.m.

Marysville-Getchell defeated Lynnwood 4-3

No details reported

Records: Marysville Getchell 1-0; Lynnwood 0-3

Lynnwood next match: vs Marysville Pilchuck; Wednesday, March 22; 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Arlington defeated Mountlake Terrace 7-0

Singles:

Ella Aalbu (A) defeated Kayla Apostol (MT) 6-0, 6-3

Elle Roskelley (A) defeated Angela Grachev (MT) 6-0, 6-1

Meredith Marsh (A) defeated Julia Mejino (MT) 6-0, 6-1

Brooke Klein (A) defeated Heran Legesse (MT) 6-2, 6-2

Doubles:

Kaylie Angel/Emma Armes (A) defeated Katelyn Thomas/Zoe Teran (MT) 6-0, 6-0

Zella Jones/Adelynn Clement (A) defeated Lucero Sandoval/Jennifer Nguyen (MT) 6-0, 6-1

Ellie Salstrom/Aleah Barnett (A) defeated Hailey Kahklen/Jenna Oh (MT) 6-1, 6-0

Records: Arlington 2-1; Mountlake Terrace 0-1

Mountlake Terrace next match: at Monroe; Wednesday, March 22; 3:30 p.m.

Softball

Everett defeated Edmonds-Woodway 16-14

Everett highlights:

Isa Davis: 3 for 4, 2B, 2 HR, 4 RBI

Jemyah Reed: 2 for 3, HR

Madeline Prewitt: 2 for 5, 2B, 3 RBI

Braylon Yarwood: 2 for 3, 2 RBI

Edmonds-Woodway highlights:

Cameron Siecke: 2 for 4, HR, 3 RBI

Abby McCorvey: 2 RBI

Maggie Duffy: 2 RBI

Records (league and overall): Everett 1-0, 2-0; Edmonds-Woodway 0-1, 2-1

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Monroe; Monday, March 27; 4:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits