High school sports roundup for March 22, 2023

Baseball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorewood 10-4

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 1-0, 3-1; Shorewood 0-1, 2-2

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Shorewood; Friday, March 24; 4 p.m. at Meridian Park Field

Mountlake Terrace defeated Shorecrest 7-1

Mountlake Terrace hitting highlights:

Rominic Quiban: HR, SB

Matthew Meadows: 2 BB, 2 RBI

Mountlake Terrace pitching highlights:

Jack Glover: 4 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 5 K

Jeremy Perrault: 2 IP, 3 K

Hunter Michaelson: 1 IP, 2 K

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 1-0, 3-0; Shorecrest 0-1, 2-2

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Friday, March 24; 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Meadowdale defeated Cascade 11-4

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 1-0, 3-2; Cascade 0-1, 1-4

Meadowdale next game: at Cascade; Friday, March 24; 4 p.m.

Kamiak defeated Lynnwood 8-3

Kamiak hitting highlights:

John Hui: 1 for 3, BB, 2 R, 2 RBI

Andrew Fetty: 2 for 4, 2 RBI

Kamiak pitching highlights:

Andrew Hernandez: 4 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 9 K

Tim Cook: 3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 5 K

Lynnwood hitting highlights:

Keenan Masters: 2 for 4, R, 2 RBI, 2 SB

Jace Hampson: 2 for 3, BB, 3B, 2 R, SB

Lynnwood pitching highlights:

Keenan Masters: 5.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 8 K

Records: Kamiak 2-3; Lynnwood 1-3

Lynnwood next game: at Jackson; Friday, March 24; 4 p.m.

Girls tennis

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Arlington 5-2

Singles:

Paige Oliver (EW) defeated Elle Aalbu (A) 6-0, 6-0

Isis Liaw (EW) defeated Elle Roskelley (A) 6-4, 6-1

Meredith Marsh (A) defeated Maia Ali (EW) 4-6, 7-6 (7-1), 10-6

Joyce Ho (EW) defeated Diamond Deyo (A) 6-4, 6-3

Doubles:

Haylie Angel/Emma Armes (A) defeated Natalie Colobong/Sophia Russell-Hoff (EW) 6-3, 6-3

Julie Andres/Makenna Cook (EW) defeated Zella Jones/Adelynn Clement (A) 6-1, 5-7, 6-0

Roshni Gill/Marisa Druxman (EW) defeated Ellie Salstrom/Aleah Barnett (A) 6-3, 6-2

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 2-0; Arlington 2-2

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Everett; Friday, March 24; 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Marysville Pilchuck defeated Lynnwood 6-1

Singles:

Brooke Asper (MP) defeated Hannah Douglas (L) 6-2, 6-1

Camelia Sanchez (MP) defeated Odko Altangerel (L) 6-2, 7-5

Aideen Bobadilla (MP) defeated Vy Bui (L) 7-5, 6-7 (9-11), 11-9

Emma Arrizon (MP) defeated Adrianna Safarova (L) 6-1, 6-3

Doubles:

Jasmin Kilroy/Ava Beard (MP) defeated Kayden Simbulan/Jordan Quinones (L) 6-1, 6-3

Kirsten Carmichael/Abby Holliday (MP) defeated Lexi Williams/Caitlin Weeks (L) 6-1, 6-3

Lynnwood wins Doubles #3 by forfeit

Records: Marysville Pilchuck 1-0; Lynnwood 0-4

Lynnwood next match: at Monroe; Monday, March 27; 3:30 p.m.

Monroe defeated Mountlake Terrace 7-0

Singles:

Sara Skold (Mon) defeated Morion Tate (MT) 6-1, 6-0

Jaeda Boomars (Mon) defeated Kayla Apostol (MT) 6-0, 6-2

Kayme Hartway (Mon) defeated Angela Grachev (MT) 6-2, 6-2

Siena Garner (Mon) defeated Zoe Teran (MT) 6-2, 6-2

Doubles:

Karisa Martin/Piper Newhouse (Mon) defeated Jula Mejino/Lucero Sandoval (MT) 6-0, 6-1

Izzy Kindle/Layla Persons (Mon) defeated Hailey Kahklan/Jennifer Nyguen (MT) 6-1, 6-1

Tanisha Segran/Maya Person (Mon) defeated Khadija Ali/Ahna Elsberry (MT) 6-1, 6-2

Records: Monroe 3-2; Mountlake Terrace 0-2

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Marysville Pilchuck; Friday, March 24; 3:30 p.m. at Totem Middle School

Kamiak defeated Meadowdale 7-0

Singles:

Chloe Lee (K) defeated Katelynn Wyckoff (M) 6-2, 7-5

Tori Lunbeck (K) defeated Grace Gilman (M) 6-0, 6-2

Lilly Neumeister (K) defeated Aasha Lee (M) 6-2, 6-0

Makana McDonough (K) defeated Emie Shepherd (M) 6-0, 6-1

Doubles:

Diya Patel/Margaret Moon (K) defeated Sabrina Reonal/Parsini Rai (M) 6-3, 6-4

Rachel Chu/Olivia Lin (K) defeated Bella Tang/Emily Nong (M) 6-3, 6-1

Sarah Yun/Anna Kim (K) defeated Jasmine Mudaliar/Hanaa Boualamallah (M) 6-3, 6-2

Records: Kamiak 4-0; Meadowdale 0-2

Meadowdale next match: at Marysville Getchell; Friday, March 24; 3:30 p.m.

Softball

Meadowdale defeated Lynnwood 10-0 (5 innings)

Meadowdale hitting highlights:

Analise Griffiths: 2 for 3, BB, HR, 3 R, 3 RBI

Destiny Emery: 2 for 3, HR, R, 3 RBI, SB

Mia Cantu: 1 for 3, BB, HR, R, 2 RBI, SB

Jaeden Sajec: 2 for 3, HR, R, 2 RBI

Meadowdale pitching highlights:

Olivia Feistel: 5 IP, 3 H, 0 R, BB, 4 K

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 1-0, 1-1; Lynnwood 0-1, 1-2

Meadowdale next game: at Lake Stevens; Friday, March 24; 4:15 p.m. at Lake Stevens High School

Lynnwood next game: vs Shorewood; Friday, March 24; 6 p.m. at Meridian Park Field

Girls golf

Meadowdale defeated Mountlake Terrace 189-248

At Lynnwood Golf Course

Top 5 Individual Scores:

1. Kari Petterson (Meadowdale) 41

2. Kate Sabarillo (Meadowdale) 44

3. Rachel Reitz (Meadowdale) 50

4. Siv Noora Wolter (Meadowdale) 54

5. Morgan Damschen (Mountlake Terrace) 57

Meadowdale next match: vs Shorewood; Wednesday, March 29; 3:30 p.m. at Jackson Park Golf Course

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Shorecrest; Wednesday, March 29; 3 p.m. at Nile Golf Course

Cedarcrest defeated Edmonds-Woodway 198-254

At Blue Heron Golf Course- Par 35

Top 5 Individual Scores:

1. Charlotte Giffin (C) 34

2. Hadley McDonough (C) 48

3. Sydney Rapp (C) 53

4. Allison Richards (EW) 54

5. Anna Moskalenko (C) 63

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Wednesday March 29; 3 p.m. at Nile Golf Course

Lynnwood vs Shorewood at Jackson Park Golf Course

No results reported

Lynnwood next match: vs Cedarcrest; Wednesday, March 29; 3 p.m.

Boys golf

Meadowdale vs Archbishop Murphy at Lynnwood Golf Course

No details reported

Meadowdale next match: vs Edmonds-Woodway, Everett and Mount Vernon; Thursday, March 23; 1:15 p.m. at Legion Memorial Golf Course

Edmonds-Woodway vs Mountlake Terrace at Nile Golf Course

No details reported

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Everett, Meadowdale and Mount Vernon; Thursday, March 23; 1:15 p.m. at Legion Memorial Golf Course

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Kings; Wednesday, March 29; 3 p.m. at Jackson Park Golf Course

— Compiled by Steve Willits