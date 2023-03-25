High school sports roundup for March 23, 2023

Track and field
Edmonds-Woodway/Mountlake Terrace/Shorewood
At Edmonds Stadium
Boys Team Scores:
Shorewood 70
Edmonds-Woodway 42
Mountlake Terrace 39
Girls Team Scores:
Edmonds-Woodway 71
Shorewood 60
Mountlake Terrace 28
Click here to see results for all events
https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/490658/results/all
Edmonds-Woodway next meet: vs Arlington and Everett; Thursday, March 30; 3:30 p.m. at Everett Stadium
Mountlake Terrace next meet: vs Jackson and Shorecrest; Thursday, March 30; 3:30 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium
Everett/Lynnwood/Shorecrest
At Shoreline Stadium
Boys Team Scores:
Shorecrest 57
Everett 50
Lynnwood 38
Girls Team Scores:
Shorecrest 63
Lynnwood 45
Everett 42
Click here to see results from all events
https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/488391/results/all
Lynnwood next meet: vs Meadowdale and Shorewood; Thursday, March 30; 3:45 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium
Cedarcrest/Kamiak/Meadowdale- at Goddard Stadium
No details reported
Meadowdale next meet: vs Lynnwood and Shorewood; Thursday, March 30; 3:45 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium
Boys golf
Edmonds-Woodway/Everett/Meadowdale/Mount Vernon
At Legion Memorial Golf Course, Par 71
Team Scores:
Meadowdale 345
Edmonds-Woodway 365
Everett 412
Mount Vernon DNQ
Top 5 Individuals:
1. Jude Wilcox (EW) 79
2. Floyd Villanueva (Mead) 80
3. Ian Ngthe (Mead) 83
4. Oliver Honeycutt (Mead) 86
T5. Everett Horrocks (EW) 87
T5. Jackson Stahlecker (MV) 87
Next Match: Edmonds-Woodway vs Meadowdale; Thursday, March 30; 3 p.m. at Nile Golf Course
Lynnwood vs Shorewood at Jackson Park Golf Course
No details reported
Lynnwood next match: vs Cedarcrest; Monday, March 27; 3 p.m. at Lynnwood Golf Course
Softball
Kamiak defeated Mountlake Terrace 13-0 (5 innings)
Kamiak pitching highlights:
Synclair Mawudeku and Ally Boulger: combined no hitter, 6 strikeouts
Kamiak hitting highlights:
Scarlette Chapman: 4 for 4, 2B, 3B, 2 R, 2 RBI
Samantha Rohwer: 2 2B, 2 RBI
Aliya Boonsripal: 2 RBI
Records: Kamiak 7-0; Mountlake Terrace 2-2
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Marysville Pilchuck; Monday, March 27; 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
— Compiled by Steve Willits
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.