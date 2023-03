High school sports roundup for March 27, 2023

Softball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Monroe 9-3

Edmonds-Woodway hitting highlights:

Taylor Pastega 3 for 5, 2B

Abby McCorvey 3 for 4

Maggie Duffy 2 for 2

Edmonds-Woodway pitching highlights:

Hazel Mills- 5 IP, 3 H, winning pitcher

Ella Campbell- save

Records (league and overall) Edmonds-Woodway 1-1, 3-1; Monroe 0-2, 0-6

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Cascade; Wednesday, March 29; 4:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Mountlake Terrace defeated Marysville Pilchuck 16-1 (5 innings)

Mountlake Terrace hitting highlights:

Cameron Dunn- 3 HR, 8 RBI

Amaya Johnson- 3 for 4, 2B, HR, 3 RBI

Kyleigh Smith- 3 for 3, 2B, 2 RBI

Ellie Gilbert- 2 for 4, RBI

Mountlake Terrace pitching highlights:

Ellie Gilbert- 5 IP, 1 H, 1 R

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 1-0, 3-2; Marysville Pilchuck 0-1, 3-1

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Monroe; Wednesday, March 29; 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Kamiak defeated Lynnwood 21-0 (5 innings)

Kamiak hitting highlights:

Ally Boulger- 3 for 5, 2B, HR, 5 RBI

Scarlette Chapman- 4 for 4, HR, 5 RBI

Kyle McClure- 3 for 5, 2 2B, 3 RBI

Elisabeth Funston- 2B, 2 RBI

Kamiak pitching highlights:

Ally Boulger- 5 IP, 1 H, 11 K

Records: Kamiak 9-0; Lynnwood 1-3

Lynnwood next game: at Stanwood; Thursday, March 30; 6:30 p.m.

Girls tennis

Marysville Getchell defeated Mountlake Terrace 4-3

Singles:

Lilly Rounds (MG) defeated Marion Tate (MT) 6-2, 6-0

Kayla Apostol (MT) defeated Sam Abele (MG) 4-6, 7-5, 6-4

Angela Grachev (MT) defeated Kya Kleckly (MG) 6-1, 6-2

Kayelyn Thomas (MT) defeated Karyna Slavinska (MG) 3-6, 6-1, 6-4

Doubles:

Amanda Szchenyi/Emma Butler (MG) defeated Nina Dodgin/Lucia Garcia-Mendez (MT) 6-0, 6-0

Claire Wagstaff/Amy Peterson (MG) defeated Lucero Sandoval/Julia Mejino (MT) 6-2, 6-2

Adeline Gobel/Mar Scott (MG) defeated Zoe Teran/Tramanh Ho (MT) 6-1, 6-4

Records: Marysville Getchell; Mountlake Terrace

Snohomish defeated Edmonds-Woodway 5-2

Singles:

Paige Oliver (EW) defeated Emerson Norris (S) 7-6 (7-5), 6-3

Isis Liaw (EW) defeated Hannah Wells (S) 2-6, 6-4, 6-3

Lily Westman (S) defeated Maia Ali (EW) 6-2, 6-1

Lauren Ellis (S) defeated Joyce Ho (EW) 6-1, 6-2

Doubles:

Bri Ulrich/Mak Dauer (S) defeated Luisa Cano/Natalie Colobong (EW) 7-5, 6-3

Meg Loesch/Lucy Danitschek (S) defeated Makenna Cook/Sophia Russell-Huff (EW) 7-5, 6-4

Hannah Hastings/Brooklyn Lewis (S) defeated Marisa Druxman/Emily Riggle (EW) 6-4, 6-4

Monroe defeated Lynnwood 6-1

Singles:

Sara Skold (M) defeated Odko Altangeral (L) 6-1, 6-1

Jaeda Boomars (M) defeated Vy Bui (L) 6-3, 6-0

Kayme Hartway (M) defeated Leah Kibuta (L) 6-2, 6-0

Rose Tulga (L) defeated Siena Garner (M) 4-6, 6-3, 10-7

Doubles:

Piper Newhouse/Tanisha Segren (M) defeated Kalyani Blackwell/Semhal Beyer (L) 6-0, 6-1

Izzy Kindle/Layla Persons (M) defeated Kayden Simbulan/Jordan Quinones (L) 6-2, 6-2

Joelle Urrutia/Lizzy Werkhoven (M) defeated Lexi Williams/Caitlin Weeks (L) 6-2, 6-2

Records: Monroe; Lynnwood

Lynnwood next match: at Edmonds-Woodway; Wednesday, March 29; 3:30 p.m.

Boys golf

Cedarcrest defeated Lynnwood 168-211

At Lynnwood Golf Course

Top 5 individual scores:

1. Gage Metcalf (C) 37

2. Drew Swanson (C) 42

3. Brandon Myers (C) 44

4. Robbie Antonsen (C) 45

5. Matthew Dorgan (L) 57

Lynnwood next match: vs Arlington, Marysville Getchell and Marysville Pilchuck; Wednesday. March 29; 3 p.m. at Cedarcrest Golf Course

