High school sports roundup for March 28, 2023

Boys soccer

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Archbishop Murphy 4-1

Edmonds-Woodway goals:

Ben Hanson (2), Victor Ibarra, Isaac Pareno

Edmonds-Woodway assists:

Ben Hanson (2), Victor Ibarra

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 5-0-0, 5-0-1; Archbishop Murphy 0-4-1, 1-4-1

Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Stanwood; Friday, March 31; 7 p.m.

Meadowdale defeated Stanwood 3-1

Meadowdale goals:

CJ Obeize (2), Roberto Apreza

Meadowdale assists:

Roberto Apreza (2)

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 1-2-2, 1-3-2; Stanwood 1-4-0, 1-4-1

Meadowdale next match: vs Arlington; Friday, March 31; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Arlington defeated Lynnwood 2-1

Lynnwood goal:

Jonathan Andrade

Records (league and overall): Arlington 3-1-1, 4-1-1; Lynnwood 2-3, 2-4

Lynnwood next match: vs Everett; Friday, March 31; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Everett defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-2

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Everett 2-3-0, 2-3-0; Mountlake Terrace 2-2-1, 2-3-1

Mountlake Terrace next match: at Archbishop Murphy; Friday, March 31; 6 p.m.

Baseball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lynnwood 10-0

Senior pitcher Dylan Schlenger threw his second one-hit shutout of the season and improved his pitching record to 3-0 as the Warriors blanked the Royals in a Wesco 3A South matchup. Schlenger struck out eight Royals batters, walked one and only allowed one hit — a single to Jace Hampson in the fourth inning.

Offensively the Warriors were led by the top three hitters in the lineup: Shortstop Grant Oliver scored four runs, going two for four with a walk. Catcher Thomas Shults went five for five with a run and an RBI. Center fielder Diego Escandon was three for four with 4 RBI. Escandon also scored one run and had a stolen base. Kohl Gruender and Jens Simonsen also contributed two RBI each.

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 2-1, 4-2; Lynnwood 0-1, 1-6

Next game: Lynnwood at Edmonds-Woodway; Thursday, March 30; 6 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace defeated Kamiak 8-0

Mountlake Terrace pitching highlights:

Tyler Song- 4 IP, 0 H, 4 K

Dayton Nickolson- 3 IP, 2 H

Mountlake Terrace hitting highlights:

Rominic Quiban- 2B, 2 RBI

Matthew Meadows- 2 for 3, 2 R, RBI

Records: Mountlake Terrace 5-1; Kamiak 3-4

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Jackson; Thursday, March 30; 4 p.m.

Jackson defeated Meadowdale 10-0 (6 innings)

Jackson pitching highlights:

Chase Halverson (five innings pitched, 13 strikeouts) and Alec Mullinix (one inning) combined for a no hitter.

Jackson hitting highlights:

Multiple hits from Caden Davis, Evan Mothersbaugh, Braden O’Donnell, Micah Coleman and Ryan Nakajima

Records: Jackson 5-1; Meadowdale 4-4

Meadowdale next game: at Kamiak; Thursday, March 30; 4 p.m.

Girls tennis

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Everett 5-2

Singles:

Paige Oliver (EW) defeated Rachael Dowdell (E) 6-0, 6-0

Maia Ali (EW) defeated Aiemelie Hovde (E) 6-2, 6-2

Joyce Ho (EW) defeated Sienna Kuehn (E) 6-2, 6-3

Annabelle Lawless (E) defeated Sophia Russell-Hoff (EW) 2-6, 6-3, 6-2

Doubles:

Natalie Colobong/Luisa Cano (EW) defeated Kadalyna Franck-Tolentino/Samantha Rocha (E) 6-4, 6-1

Grace Williams/Nadine Urvater (E) defeated Julie Anders/Makenna Cook (EW) 4-4 default

Emily Riggle/Marisa Druxman (EW) defeated Linnea Hogan/Savannah Hopkins (E) 6-2, 6-2

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 4-1; Everett 3-2

Marysville Pilchuck defeated Mountlake Terrace 4-3

Singles:

Brooke Asper (MP) defeated Marioa Tate (MT) 6-0, 6-0

Camelia Sanchez (MP) defeated Kayla Apostol (MT) 6-0, 6-1

Angela Grachev (MT) defeatd Aideen Bobadilla (MP) 6-3, 7-6

Emma Arrizona (MP) defeated Lucia Garcia-Mendez (MT) 6-4, 6-1

Doubles:

Ava Beard/Jasmin Kilroy (MP) defeated Asenat Ghebru/Katelyn Thomas (MT) 7-6, 4-6, 6-3

Lucero Sandoval/Julia Mejino (MT) defeated Kirsten Carmichael/Abby Holliday (MP) 6-3, 6-2

Heran Legesse/Tramounh Ho (MT) defeated Kaylee Archambault/Heyden Saragiy (MP) 6-1, 6-3

Records: Marysville Pilchuck 2-2; Mountlake Terrace 1-4

Meadowdale vs Marysville Getchell

No results reported

Softball

Meadowdale defeated Cedarcrest 6-2

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 2-0, 3-2; Cedarcrest 0-1, 1-3

Meadowdale next game: at Archbishop Murphy; Thursday, March 30; 4 p.m.

