High school sports roundup for March 29, 2023

Girls tennis

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lynnwood 7-0

Singles:

Paige Oliver (EW) defeated Hannah Douglas (L) 6-0, 6-0

Isis Liaw (EW) defeated Odko Altangerel (L) 6-1, 6-0

Maia Ali (EW) defeated Vy Bui (L) 6-0, 6-0

Joyce Ho (EW) defeated Leah Kibuta (L) 6-2, 6-1

Doubles:

Natalie Colobong/Luisa Cano (EW) defeated Kalyani Blackwell/Semhal Beyere (L) 6-1, 6-2

Makenna Cook/Natalie Yockey (EW) defeated Sobo Thoy/Adrianna Sofarova (L) 6-0, 6-0

Kendall Asay/Meron Ahma (EW) defeated Lexi Williams/Caitlin Weeks (L) 6-2, 6-1

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 3-1; Lynnwood 0-5

Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Kamiak; Thursday, March 30; 3:30 p.m.

Lynnwood next match: vs Shorewood; Tuesday, April 11; 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Meadowdale defeated Archbishop Murphy 5-2

Singles:

Katelynne Wyckoff (M) defeated Bella Villarreal Elizondo (AM) 6-3, 6-4

Grace Gilman (M) defeated Meiweya Amazona (AM) 1-6, 6-4, 6-4

Samantha Kwok (AM) defeated Aasha Lee (M) 6-0, 6-0

Shan Camarillo (AM) defeated Emie Shepherd (M) 6-2, 6-3

Doubles:

Sabrina Reonal/Parsini Rai (M) defeated Lani Evans/Ava Faulk (AM) 6-3, 6-4

Bella Tang/Emily Nong (M) defeated Thea Seckinge/Ireland Towne (AM) 6-2, 6-1

Hanaa Boualamallah/Jasmine Mudaliar (M) defeated Pamela Medina/Audrey Russell (AM) 6-4, 6-3

Records: Meadowdale 2-2; Archbishop Murphy 2-3

Meadowdale next match: vs Shorecrest; Tuesday, April 11; 3:30 p.m. at Kellogg Middle School

Shorewood defeated Mountlake Terrace 7-0

Singles:

Rylie Gettmann (S) defeatd Kayla Apostol (MT) 6-0, 6-0

Emily Lin (S) defeated Angela Grachev (MT) 6-0, 6-0

Lindsay Rand (S) defeated Asenat Enebru (MT) 6-0, 6-0

Sophia Serwold (S) defeated Katelyn Thomas (MT) 6-0, 6-0

Doubles:

Emma Okamura/Emma Nelson (S) defeated Nina Dodgin/Lucia Garcia (MT) 6-0, 5-7, 10-2

Alex Mignogna/Ava Lamb (S) defeated Julia Mejino/Lucero Sandoval (MT) 6-0, 6-0

Amelia Uran/Reese Johnson (S) defeated Zoe Teran/Heran Legesse (MT) 6-0, 6-0

Records: Shorewood 4-0; Mountlake Terrace 0-5

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Cascade; Tuesday, April 11; 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Softball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Monroe 9-7

Mountlake Terrace hitting highlights:

Amaya Johnson- 1 for 3, BB, HR, 2 R, 2 RBI

Ellie Gilbert- 2 for 2, BB, R, 3 RBI

Kaylee Mitchell- 3 for 3, BB, 2 R

Bri Reyes- 2 for 4, 2B, R, 2 RBI

Cameron Dunn- 1 for 3, BB, 2 R, SB

Mountlake Terrace pitching highlights:

Amaya Johnson- complete game (winning pitcher) 7 IP, 7 H, 7 ER, 7 BB, 12 K

Monroe hitting highlights:

Anniston Oylear- 2 for 4, HR, 2 RBI

Brooke Boswell- 2 for 3, 2 RBI

Jade Relkoff- 2B, RBI

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 2-0, 4-2; Monroe 0-3, 0-7

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Everett; Friday, March 31; 7 p.m. at Lincoln Field

Cascade defeated Edmonds-Woodway 13-6

Cascade hitting highlights:

Abby Surowiec- 3 for 4, 2B, 2 HR, 8 RBI

Sophia Tripp- 3 for 4, 2B

Izzi Whittle- 2 for 3, RBI

Edmonds-Woodway hitting highlights:

Hazel Mills- 2 for 4, RBI

Records (league and overall): Cascade 3-0, 5-2; Edmonds-Woodway 1-2, 3-2

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Marysville-Pilchuck; Friday, March 31; 4 p.m.

Boys golf

Arlington/Lynnwood/Marysville Getchell/Marysville Pilchuck

At Cedarcrest Golf Course

Team Scores:

1. Arlington 167

2. Marysville Getchell 189

3. Marysville Pilchuck 195

4. Lynnwood 243

Top 5 Individuals:

1. Cadyn Sava (A) 40

2. Taylor Kildall (MG) 41

T3. Luke Kalahar (A) 42

T3. Maveric Vaden (A) 42

5. Jameson Wren (A) 43

Lynnwood next match: vs Mountlake Terrace; Tuesday, April 11; 3 p.m. at Lynnwood Golf Course

Mountlake Terrace vs King’s at Jackson Golf Course

No details reported

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Shorecrest; Thursday, March 30; 3 p.m. at Jackson Golf Course

Girls golf

Cedarcrest defeated Lynnwood 182-218

At Lynnwood Golf Course

Top 5 Individual scores:

1. Charlotte Griffin (C) 33

2. Hadley McDounough (C) 44

3. Sydney Rapp (C) 49

4. Stacey Lee (L) 50

5. Chih-Ling Chao (L) 53

Lynnwood next match: vs Shorecrest; Thursday, April 13; 3 p.m. at Lynnwood Golf Course

Archbishop Murphy defeated Edmonds-Woodway 235-249

At Nile Golf Couse

Top 3 Individual scores:

1. Alison Richards (EW) 54

2. Sophie St. Jack (AM) 57

3. Ava Rector (EW) 58

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Meadowdale; Wednesday, April 12; 3 p.m. at Lynnwood Golf Course

Shorecrest defeated Mountlake Terrace 216-264

At Nile Golf Course

Top 5 individual scores:

1. Olivia Smith (S) 47

2. Alison Dumo (MT) 49

3. Monica Bentley (S) 53

T4. Maisy Frederick (S) 58

T4. Gwen Dominguez (S) 58

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Shorewood; Wednesday, April 12; 3:30 p.m. at Jackson Park Golf Course

Meadowdale vs Shorewood at Jackson Park Golf Course

No details reported

Meadowdale next match: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Wednesday, April 12; 3 p.m. at Lynnwood Golf Course

— Compiled by Steve Willits