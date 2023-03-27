High school sports roundup: March 24-25, 2023

Friday, March 24
Boys soccer
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Marysville Getchell 6-1
Edmonds-Woodway goals:
Isaac Parreno (2), Victor Ibarra, Alex Plumis, Ben Hanson, Richard Duncan
Edmonds-Woodway assists:
Ben Hanson (2), Richard Duncan, Anand Raghu, Anthony Pellegrini
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 4-0-0, 4-0-1; Marysville Getchell 0-3-1, 0-3-2
Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Tuesday, March 28; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Meadowdale tied Monroe 1-1
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 0-2-2, 0-3-2; Monroe 2-1-1, 2-2-1
Meadowdale next match: vs Stanwood; Tuesday, March 28; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Marysville Pilchuck defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-2
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Marysville Pilchuck 3-1-0, 3-1-1; Mountlake Terrace 2-1-1, 2-2-1
Mountlake Terrace next match: at Everett; Tuesday, March 28; 7:30 p.m. at Lincoln Field
Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 2-0
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Shorewood 4-0, 5-0; Lynnwood 2-2, 2-2
Baseball
Mountlake Terrace defeated Shorecrest 5-4
Mountlake Terrace hitting highlights:
Rominic Quiban: 2 for 3, walk off two-run double, run, stolen base
Talan Zenk: 2 for 2, double, 2 RBI, stolen base
Mountlake Terrace pitching highlights:
Tyler Song: 3 IP, 0 R, 2 K, winning pitcher
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 2-0, 4-0; Shorecrest 0-2, 2-3
Cascade defated Meadowdale 10-2
Cascade hitting highlights:
Logan Crosson: 3 for 3, 2B, 5 RBI
Connor Shurts: 3 H, R
Connor Olsen: 2 H, RBI, 2 SB
Cascade pitching highlights:
Dean Davis: 6.2 IP, 1 R, 5 K
Records (league and overall): Cascade 1-1, 2-4; Meadowdale 1-1, 3-3
Jackson defeated Lynnwood 11-1 (6 innings)
Jackson hitting highlights:
Micah Coleman: 2 for 3, 2B
Sean Bang: 2 for 3, 2B, 2 RBI
Records: Jackson 4-1; Lynnwood 1-4
Shorewood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 11-0 (5 innings)
Shorewood pitching highlights:
Logan Anderson: 2-hit shutout, 8 K
Records (league and overall): Shorewood 1-1, 3-2; Edmonds-Woodway 1-1, 3-2
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Lynnwood; Tuesday, March 28; 4 p.m.
Softball
Lake Stevens defeated Meadowdale 15-5
Lake Stevens hitting highlights:
Haylee Kim: 4 H, 1 BB, 4 R
Alexa Bradley: HR, 3 RBI
Zoe Hopkins: HR, 3 RBI
McKenna Richer: 3 H, 2 2B, RBI
Meadowdale hitting highlights:
Jaeden Sajec: 2B, HR, 2 RBI
Analise Griffiths: 2 2B, RBI
Records: Lake Stevens 6-1; Meadowdale 1-2
Saturday. March 25
Softball
Meadowdale defeated Monroe 25-5 (5 innings)
Meadowdale hitting highlights:
Analise Griffiths: 3 for 3, 2B, 6 RBI
Mia Cantu: 3 for 3, 3B, 4 RBI
Meadowdale pitching highlights:
Jaeden Sajec: CG, win
Monroe hitting highlights:
Sammie Bruton: 2 for 2, 3B, HR
Danika Molisani: 2B, HR
Records: Meadowdale 2-2; Mariner 0-5
Meadowdale next game: vs Cedarcrest; Tuesday, March 28; 4 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Baseball
Meadowdale defeated Sedro Woolley 7-6
Meadowdale hitting highlights:
Malikai Emery; 2B, 3 RBI
Broderick Bluhm: 3 H, 2B, 2 R
Records: Meadowdale 4-3; Sedro Woolley 2-4
Meadowdale next game: vs Jackson; Tuesday, March 28; 4 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Ferndale defeated Lynnwood 13-10
No details reported
Records: Ferndale 6-0; Lynnwood 1-5
Lynnwood next game: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Tuesday, March 28; 4 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Snohomish defeated Mountlake Terrace 11-2
Snohomish hitting highlights:
Brendan McKinley: 2B, 3B, 3 RBI
Van Berman: 3 H, 2 RBI, SB
Nickolas Sakamoto: 2 H, 2 RBI, SB
Snohomish pitching highlights:
Jackson Weeks: 3.2 IP, 5 K, win
Tommy Brandvold: 3.1 IP, save
Mountlake Terrace hitting highlights:
Bede Bresse: 2 H, RBI
Talan Zenk: 2 H, SB
Records: Snohomish 5-1; Mountlake Terrace 4-1
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Kamiak; Tuesday, March 28; 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Boys soccer
Mount Si defeated Lynnwood 2-0
No details reported
Records: Mount Si 1-3; Lynnwood 2-3
Lynnwood next match: at Arlington; Tuesday March 28; 7:30 p.m.
— Compiled by Steve Willits
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.