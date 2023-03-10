I-5 overnight lane and ramp closures between Everett and Marysville starting March 12

Drivers planning to use Interstate 5 between Everett and Marysville can expect multiple overnight lane closures through late March as Washington State Department of Transportation contractor crews work on three adjoining construction projects.

Starting as soon as Sunday, March 12, and continuing through Thursday, March 23, lane closures will be in effect nightly from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Contractors are coordinating lane closures to minimize impacts, but drivers should expect delays through the extended work zone.

The work is weather dependent.

The project areas include:

