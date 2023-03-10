It’s time to spring forward this weekend — and change your smoke alarms

Daylight Savings Time begins on Sunday, March 12, at 2 a.m. The Washington State Fire Marshal’s Office says that when changing your clocks, remember to test your smoke alarm at the same time.

Working smoke alarms are a critical element of home fire safety by giving you and your family an early warning in the event of a fire, the fire marshal’s office says.

From 2018 to 2021, Washington State fire agencies reported 5,856 building fires that had no working smoke alarms, and 5,014 where the status of alarms were unknown. During that same time period in our state, 267 people died in fires were no working smoke alarm was indicated or the presence and operation were unknown.

Here are some smoke alarm safety tips: