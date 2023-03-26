It’s time to vote for what you love best in Edmonds — deadline April 2

Readers have nominated their favorites and now it’s time for you to vote in the 2023 Best of Edmonds contest presented by My Edmonds News and sponsored by KDMC Marketing and the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce.

Here’s how it works:

The deadline is midnight Sunday, April 2, 2023. You can vote one time per day. You can come back to the link anytime to see how your favorites are stacking up against the competition.

We will name winners and finalists in each category, based on the number of votes received.

All winners will be recognized in both online and print publications, and will also receive a window sticker to display proudly in their establishments. To learn more about Best of Edmonds print and online advertising opportunities, email Kathy Hashbarger.

Please note these clarifiers: