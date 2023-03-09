Reader view: Top-down approach to housing bills unwarranted, unwelcome

The following was sent to the Washington State legislative delegations that represent Edmonds. We are publishing it here at the author’s request:

EdmondsSenator Marko Liias

Senator Jesse Salomon

Representative Strom Peterson

Representative Lillian Ortiz-Self

Representative Cindy Ryu

Representative Lauren Davis

Dear Legislators:

An interest in architecture and real estate caused me to notice my surroundings as I moved around 7 states in my 55 years. Home has been Washington State for the last 22. I love it, and want what’s best for our Washington communities, like you do. I write so you have the benefit of my lived experience.

We were renters in two neighborhoods during 7 years in Greater Chicago, Illinois. They were both great places to live, but we chose them for different reasons and experienced different lifestyles in each.

Evanston “read” as a single family neighborhood; in all but the business districts and college row, there were lovely houses with similar yards and setbacks. But if paying attention as you walked by, you might notice that some of these houses had two doors instead of one and were duplexes. Over time I learned that some of the houses with one door were duplexes as well, with an entrance to one unit on the front and an entrance to the other on the side, or with the front door opening to a foyer that had two entry doors beyond.

In Evanston we lived in one of these duplexes.

West Rogers Park had a large assortment of middle housing options- we lived in a 6 flat there. There was little that looked like a single-family home, and that was fine. We chose this area to get an additional bedroom in our price range. It was an urban village, not a suburb, and the vibe was totally different. Not better or worse, just different.

Now to my points.

First, Evanston was up-zoned. In spite of looking and feeling like a single-family neighborhood as one walked or drove through, duplexes were allowed and prevalent. And interestingly, at the same time that my Edmonds, WA community members say they are against up-zoning when asked that question, 9 out of the 10 asked also said they “would be okay with this” in their neighborhood when shown my pictures of duplexes in Evanston. With local control, Edmonds residents may in fact choose allowing duplexes in single family neighborhoods as one of the means to meet our growth requirements.

The second point is that there was nothing about the building size and density of West Rogers Park that felt like a single family suburb. I was happy living in West Rogers Park–but if you changed Evanston into West Rogers Park after I chose Evanston, I would be outraged. When I lived in Evanston, I chose what Evanston had.

Initiating a zoning change from 1 to 3-6 units in the single-family neighborhoods is worse than getting West Rogers Park when you chose Evanston. Transitions are weird and ugly. You cannot blame my community members for not wanting 3-6 unit buildings in the middle of their street of single family homes. This is what will happen with blanket zoning changes in the State’s built-out neighborhoods as the lots get redeveloped at random.

I am surprised and disappointed that California and Oregon have made these zoning changes from the state level. I sincerely hope you do not follow suit, except as a consequence of a city’s failure to meet their GMA targets. We have not had such a failure in Edmonds and the top-down approach in these bills is unwarranted and unwelcome.

City planners, elected officials, and residents have worked hard to plan and cultivate our wonderful community for generations. HB 1110 and HB 1245/SB 5364 and HB1337 will undo that careful work, and the loss to our city identity and charm will be consequential to our tourism and resident quality of life. Please restructure all bills so that they go into effect if and only if the needed housing quantity and types are not in place or permitted by a certain date in the future. We will meet our targets and we will do it in a thoughtful way, as we always have in the past.

— By Vivian Olson

Councilmember, City of Edmonds