Letter to the editor: Carts and trash by Family Pancake House

Editor:
Regarding the carts and trash by Family Pancake House Restaurant.
Many thanks to the person who has regularly removed the grocery carts from the bus stop and parking area. The carts would sit there for weeks and it was an ugly eyesore. The bus stop cleaners seem to be paying more attention to this spot and are cleaning up the trash and booze bottles.
Rave to you for fighting this filth.
Christine Koch
Edmonds
