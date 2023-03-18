Letter to the editor: Geese road rage

Editor:

The visiting geese have arrived at Lake Ballinger. What a joy! I consider the geese as pedestrians, so I slow down or stop and enjoy the moments. Other drivers with obese cars are honking, hollering and banging on their car doors and then swerving through the walking geese. Bullying road rage against geese! It is disturbing to witness this ignorant and reckless driving behavior. Isn’t it a criminal act to murder wildlife with a vehicle? Mountlake Terrace Parks Department needs to install “geese crossing” signs at the east and west ends of this roadway. Save the geese!

Christine Koch

Edmonds