Letter to the editor: Leaking showers and protecting natural resources on waterfront

Editor:

As a swimmer who uses the marine park at Brackett’s Landing for ogling and working out, I love that the showers are back on (they are on seasonally). However, my old hands cannot turn them off… and they leak pouring gallons of fresh water out per hour. Every year I think parks might think about fixing them over the winter but no, they just turned them on to leak again. This is a huge waste of water.

In addition to this issue, did you know that swimmers and divers using, maintaining and preserving this underwater park constantly have to tell kayakers, those fishing and using stand-up paddleboards that they are not allowed on or in these waters? Although there is a PROS plan in place which may include better signage, neither parks nor city council has made inroads into supporting this fragile shoreline bordering this amazing marine park by making a real effort to enforce their own codes.

Katy Bigelow Edmonds The best way you can help this park is bu speaking up to protect its inhabitants and asking to fix a plumbing issue so we all can respect the precious resources that we are lucky to use/have. Please consider writing a short note to parks at www.edmondswa.gov/…/parks_and…/talk_to_us or email the city council today. Neil Tibbott, city council: Neil.Tibbott@edmondswa.gov

I have written to city parks directly about this issue … but maybe you can too if preserving resources matters to you too.