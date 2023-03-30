Letter to the editor: New hearing set Friday morning for housing bill

Editor:

E2SHB 1110 Middle Housing is scheduled for a new public hearing in the Senate Ways & Means Committee Friday 3/31 at 12:30 p.m.

If you live in Edmonds or Woodway you will be impacted by this bill.

This bill requires all single-family lots allow at least two units and single-family lots 1/2 mile from Hwy 99 transit and the downtown Edmonds train station allow at least four units, with few exceptions.

For encouragement your input matters, one of the sneakier bills this session that could have doubled others with housing density, HB 1245 allowing all single-family lots to be split into two, has just died in its Senate Committee.

This final Senate Committee has many Senators opposed to E2SHB 1110. Please give them your support by Friday afternoon.

Take a minute to vote CON – here is the easy link to do that:

VOTE CON link

Select: “I would like my position noted” to sign in with CON.

Fill in your information (street address not necessary)

Check “I’m not a robot” and click “Submit Registration.”

An email is valuable for legislators to hear your concerns before they vote. For information on how to easily do this, including a list of more detailed concerns we have with this bill for Edmonds, visit our website at aceedmonds.org.

Edmonds residents and local electeds have been playing a vital role in informing others about these bills and their impacts on our community. Thank you!

Dr. Michelle Dotsch

Alliance of Citizens for Edmonds (ACE) President