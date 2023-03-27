Reader view: Perrinville Woods property purchase a better choice for environment

The Edmonds City Council last Tuesday evening was given a presentation about a 1.09-acre site the city hopes to purchase in south Edmonds for additional parkland. The asking price is said to be $1.3 million. If the city does move forward to buy the property, the parks director has said, that acquisition would fill the park systems needs as outlined in the 2022 Parks, Recreation, and Open Space Plan.

Before the city council signs off on the purchase of that property, consideration should be given to the amount of impact any potential parkland property would have on the city’s Climate Action Plan, the Perrinville Creek Watershed Stormwater Management Action Plan and PROS, the city’s long term parks plan.

Based on that reasoning, it would be a better alternative for the city to purchase the Perrinville Woods, a 4.95-acre, heavily wooded site located in the Perrinville/Seaview area. It is a mixed woodland with a substantial stand of mature Douglas fir trees. It is also the last privately owned undeveloped area of the Perrinville Creek watershed.

There are many benefits of the city owning this property.

Enables the development of a trail system beginning at the NE corner of Seaview Park down to Olympic View Drive, providing for a convenient walking route from the Seaview area to all of the local businesses in Perrinville. Walking as opposed to driving helps the environment and supports the city’s Climate Action Plan by reducing vehicle GHG emissions. Perrinville then becomes a mixed-use hub, with several good eateries, bakeries, small grocery store, dental office, veterinary clinic, yarn shop, bookstore, post office and much more. There are also several pop-up spring/summer markets that have a growing local interest in the area. Also, Community Transit provides public transportation for the area. The trail system would also allow Perrinville residents to make use of Seaview Park and its amenities thereby creating fewer miles travelled by vehicle. Any wooded property is important in achieving the city’s net zero carbon goals because trees naturally absorb carbon dioxide. However, based on acreage, and the number of and density of mature trees, it is likely these woods would absorb substantially more than five times the amount of CO2 than the 1.09-acre parcel in south Edmonds. Preservation of the woods through city ownership is also important to the success of the Perrinville Creek Watershed Stormwater Management Project. The amount of stormwater retention offered by this forested area in mitigating further damage to the creek is extremely important. Saving 4.95 acres of tree canopy from future development is also a very important step in the right direction to reaching the city’s goal of net-zero emissions.

I understand the city may have previously considered this wooded parcel but the owner had wanted more than the city was willing to pay. However, the city needs to reconsider purchasing the property despite the fact it may cost between $4 and $5 million. On a cost-per-acre basis, it is basically the same as the cost of the 1.09-acre site being considered at a cost of $1.3 million.

If the City of Edmonds administration, the city council, and its residents are truly committed to their Climate Action Plan goal of net-zero emissions by 2050, then the net value of any property bought to serve as additional parkland needs to have a substantial impact on that goal.

With regard to the Perrinville Creek Watershed project, the question that needs to be answered is, is the preservation of the woods significantly important in achieving the city’s goal of protecting Perrinville Creek from further stormwater damage? I think the answer is yes!

— By Duane Farmen

Duane Farmen is a resident of Edmonds’ Seaview neighborhood.