Letter to the editor: What to do about discarded grocery carts?

Editor:
Regarding discarded grocery cart pickup. Each store manager is eager to participate because they want their expensive property returned.
Telephone the store, state the address/location and number of carts — and the store will dispatch pick-up.
Edmonds QFC: 425-775-0542
Edmonds Safeway: 425-778-1411
Edmonds Winco: 425-697-1052
MLT QFC: 425-771-3962
MLT Safeway: 425-775-4154
Let’s try old-fashioned customer service and fight the filth in our neighborhoods. How about passing out flyers at each store with the phone number?
Christine Koch
Edmonds
Editor’s note: The author of this letter confirmed that she contacted each store maneger directly about this issue and they provided the numbers above to call.
