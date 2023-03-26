Letter to the editor: What to do about discarded grocery carts?

Editor:

Regarding discarded grocery cart pickup. Each store manager is eager to participate because they want their expensive property returned.

Telephone the store, state the address/location and number of carts — and the store will dispatch pick-up.

Edmonds QFC: 425-775-0542

Edmonds Safeway: 425-778-1411

Edmonds Winco: 425-697-1052

MLT QFC: 425-771-3962

MLT Safeway: 425-775-4154

Let’s try old-fashioned customer service and fight the filth in our neighborhoods. How about passing out flyers at each store with the phone number?

Christine Koch

Edmonds

Editor’s note: The author of this letter confirmed that she contacted each store maneger directly about this issue and they provided the numbers above to call.