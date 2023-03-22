Liias bill to increase access to HIV medication heads to governor’s desk 

A bill sponsored by 21st District State Sen. Marko Liias to increase access to HIV medication unanimously passed the House of Representatives on Wednesday.

The Washington Department of Health receives grant funding from the Ryan White HIV/AIDS Grant Program to operate the Early Intervention Program (EIP).

EIP provides crucial support to Washingtonians living with HIV, including payment for some prescriptions, assistance for clients to get an identification number and pharmacy card, as well as help securing insurance and Medicaid eligibility.

The state’s purchases of these HIV medications generate rebates from pharmaceutical companies.

Senate Bill 5142 creates a new account in the state treasury, funded by the rebate revenue and usable solely to pay for EIP services.

“We have the medicine to treat HIV and the state needs to do everything we can to ensure it is accessible. This bill will do just that,” Liias said.

SB 5142 already passed the Senate and now heads to Gov. Jay Inslee’s desk for his signature.