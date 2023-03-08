Lynn Heitritter honored with Edmonds Rotary Service Above Self award

The Rotary Club of Edmonds at its March 7 meeting honored Lynn Heitritter as the Rick Steves Service above Self award winner.

Lynn and her husband Ron set up a group of volunteers who have been welcoming refugee families into the Edmonds area since 2018. To date, they have helped three families from Ukraine and two from Afghanistan, totaling 40 individuals.

Lynn personally oversees all documentation related to immigration and work permits. She ensures that each child is enrolled in school, and serves as the school’s contact person for each child. She has organized between 10-15 volunteers to provide guidance and tutoring to both the children and adult members of the families, including English language lessons.

Lynn is also the Edmonds site coordinator for Lahai Health, which has a mobile medical clinic that provides low- and no-cost medical and dental care to underserved low-income residents in Snohomish and King counties several days a month at Edmonds United Methodist Church.

“Lynn embodies the “Service above Self” mentality in everything she does,” said Maggie Peterson of the Rotary Club of Edmonds. “Congratulations and thank you for all you do.”

The annual Rick Steves Service above Self award is given annually to an outstanding employee who goes beyond their duties to make Edmonds a great place to live and work. It is for those employees whose mix of service and citizenship inspires all of us to remember the integrity we bring to our work and community.

For more information, visit edmondsrotary.com.