‘Main Street View’ featured on 2023 Edmonds Arts Festival poster

Artist Bear Carpenter’s painting, Main Street View, is the artwork featured on this year’s Edmonds Arts Festival poster.

His representational view from the top of Main Street pulls one’s interest down the street and through the trees to the approaching town and its majestic setting on the Puget Sound.

The poster will be for sale at the 2023 Festival from June 16-18. The original painting will be on display and for sale in the Arts Festival Gallery at 700 Main Street, the site of the 67rd annual festival. Learn more here.