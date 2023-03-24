Nancy Schultz: She enjoyed several careers, music and baseball

Nancy Leanne Schultz

Oct 7, 1955 – Mar 9, 2023

Nancy passed away peacefully at home on March 9, 2023, after a long battle with cancer. She was born in Minneapolis, MN to Erik and Barbara Schultz. Nancy was raised in a very proud Norwegian family and passed along many of these traditions to her own family. Nancy cherished opportunities to host family and friends around life’s celebrations. Many enjoyed her gift of crafting delicious meals and desserts. In 1989, Nancy married Michael Schultz (same last names, not related…) and settled in Edmonds.

Nancy was a proud Ballard HS alum! Nancy also attended Shoreline Community College and Seattle University for undergrad studies, and UPS/Seattle University for her JD. During her careers, Nancy practiced law, ran a personal chef business, and managed corporate and government clients for Cigna, where she enjoyed many wonderful friendships. Nancy had a talent for navigating complex negotiations within organizations, was a mentor to colleagues, and developed lifelong friendships during her careers.

Nancy was a natural athlete and in earlier years was active in competitive swimming, softball and volleyball. She was especially gifted at softball as an infielder and hitting the long ball. Naturally, Nancy was a huge baseball fan and enjoyed making Seattle Mariners games. A highlight of her baseball experience was attending Ken Griffey Jr’s baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Go Ms!

Music was a big part of her life, from drumming in the Ballard HS marching band, playing flute, guitar, choral singing, conducting choirs, and karaoke.

Nancy’s faith and faith community, her network of family and friends, along with staff at the Swedish Gynecologic Oncology, Urology, Rheumatology and Palliative Care clinics, were a wonderful support during her long disease.

Nancy is survived by her husband, Mike, son Andrew of Seattle, son Christopher (Leah) of Federal Way, sister Cindy of Kenmore, many nieces, nephews, and cousins, and Aunt Lillian. She was preceded in death by her father, mother, and brother David Schultz.

Nancy’s Celebration of Life is planned for May 13, 2023, 3:00pm, at Trinity Lutheran Church and Schools, 6215 196th Street SW, Lynnwood, WA 98036. Suggested remembrances include tribute gifts to the Swedish Medical Center Foundation and the Trinity Lutheran Church and Schools Memorial Fund.

Please share memories at www.beckstributecenter.com.