Nominations open for Snohomish County business, civic leadership awards

Nominations are now open for four Snohomish County awards to honor business or civic leaders who have helped create a better community or advanced the economic interests of the region.

Deadline for nominations is March 31. The winners will be honored at the Economic Alliance of Snohomish County’s Economic Forecast & Annual Meeting, presented by Banner Bank and The Boeing Company on April 26, 2023 at the Tulalip Resort Casino.

The awards are:

The Henry M. Jackson Award named for the former U.S. senator from Everett. The award was established in 1977 and honors someone who demonstrates exemplary service to the community and is committed to the business interests of the region. This individual drives local, state, and regional initiatives for business, promotes civic, social and cultural programs, and participates in programs that expand the potential and quality of life in the county.

The John M. Fluke Sr. Award named for the founder of the Fluke Corp., the industrial test measurement company in Everett. The award is given out annually to an individual who has demonstrated entrepreneurial spirit, and business and community leadership coupled with significant community contribution and commitment. It was established in 1970.

The Elson S. Floyd Award named for the former Washington State University president who played a key role in establishing the WSU Everett campus. The award aims to honor a visionary leader who through partnership, tenacity and a strong commitment to community has created lasting opportunities, especially for those who have traditionally been under-served, that improve the quality of life and positively impact the trajectory of the regional economy.

Opportunity Lives Here Award recognizes an organization which brings innovation and creates opportunities locally and regionally.

Submit your nominations here.