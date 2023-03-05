Northbound I-5 in Seattle reduced to one lane overnight March 7-9

People who rely on northbound Interstate 5 through downtown Seattle should plan for lane reductions and traffic delays overnight for three consecutive nights next week.

Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will reduce the I-5 mainline to one through lane between I-90 and Olive Way. In addition, the collector/distributor lanes will close at Madison Street between:

11:59 p.m. Tuesday, March 7 to 4 a.m. Wednesday, March 8.

11:59 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, to 4 a.m. Thursday, March 9.

11:59 p.m. Thursday, March 9, until 4 a.m. Friday, March 10.

During these hours there will be no access from the collector/distributor to northbound I-5.

Travelers using northbound I-5 can access downtown by using Seneca or Madison streets, while those continuing north of downtown should use the express lanes.

Drivers going north of downtown Seattle can move to the express lanes, although the first exit is Northeast 42nd Street in the University District. The express lanes also exit to Lake City Way and Northgate before rejoining the mainline.

During the closure, crews will install sign brackets. This will help change the Seneca Street off-ramp from an exit-only ramp to a through lane, creating a third through lane on northbound I-5. The third lane will open later this year.