Overnight I-5 ramp closures scheduled this week for Sound Transit work

Sound Transit contractor crews will close several Interstate 5 ramps and lanes overnight this week as part of the ongoing on the Lynnwood Light Rail extension project. That work includes the following closures:
– The southbound I-5 on-ramp from 44th Avenue West will close from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Monday, March 20, through the morning of Friday, March 24.
– The two right lanes of southbound I-5 between 220th and 228th Streets Southwest will close at 10 p.m. Thursday, March 23, and reopen at 4:30 a.m. Friday, March 24.
– The southbound I-5 on-ramp from 220th Street Southwest will close at 10 p.m. Thursday, March 23, and reopen at 4:30 a.m. Friday, March 24.
