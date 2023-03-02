Pacific Little League offering banner sponsorships for businesses

Pacific Little League, which includes players from Edmonds and Lynnwood, is offering local businesses visibility through banner placement on its baseball fields.
Sponsorship with a prominent banner placement is available for $600. Contact sponsors@pacificlittleleague.com for more information.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.