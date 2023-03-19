PAWS of Lynnwood Pet Drive set for Meadowdale High March 25

The Meadowdale High School Key Club is collecting pet food, treats, comfort and care items Saturday, March 25 to support PAWS of Lynnwood.

Donations are invited at the drive-up and drop-off event, which runs from noon-4 p.m. at the main entrance of Meadowdale High School, 6002 168th St. S.W., Lynnwood.

Acceptable items include:

Food and treats: Canned kitten and cat foods, Skippy Natural Creamy Peanut Butter, high-quality dog biscuits, non-perishable cheddar or mozarelle cheese, Friskies Natural Sensations Nylabones, Greenies pill pockets.

Comfort and care: Cat scratchers, Kuranda cat beds and towers, fleece fabric or blankets, nylon dog leashes, Martingale-style dog collars, headlamps, cermamic heat disks, Feliway D.A.P., cat litter, quick read digital thermometers.

Toys and more: Dog toys, cat toys such as laser pointers, fake plants, ping pong balls, gift cards, Ziplock bags, construction paper, toothbrushes, washable markers, stuffed animals.