Poet’s Corner: End of a Long Day, Dolphin Dreams, Soul’s Progress, What my Body is Telling Me

End of a Long Day

The parking meter for self-pity

has just expired.

I fear I have no more energy left

to spend being sad so

I fold my wings

like cards in a poker hand and

fall into the sky

only to soar once again

higher and higher.

Inez Taylor

~ ~ ~ ~

Dolphin Dreams

The school of dolphins rides beyond the pull of tides.

These voyagers swim through the blue waters,

fully secure, glowing brighter and brighter, bluer, and bluer.

A network of clear crystals seem like their lacy clothes,

but these are never worn;

they just drift along cloaking these silhouettes of intelligent life,

who are of more substance to themselves than to me.

I lie awake hearing them at night, aching–

I, in bed, they, in ocean.

Our shapes and sizes long forgotten,

we image back and forth,

playfully reminding each other of our song line:

Those ancient days

when we swam together in inland seas;

we came bursting into the universe,

carrying out ritual birthing ceremonies together;

lovingly singing each soul into the earth plane

from the Ocean of Love and Mercy.

As images crowd faster

than the tears in my eyes,

I hear the soft rain that comes

from singing down the skies.

I see in the whale’s eye the long ago memories;

the days of trust and gladness,

when whale song circled the earth from one blast,

carrying songs of fish,

reports of weather from dolphins,

the gossip of blue fins,

and the longings of humpbacks.

Still the dreams crowd,

opening my heart still more,

the etheric portal beckons,

and I follow my dolphin friends,

forever dancing.

Later a small child sees a bubble in the waves.

It glows from inside. A tiny star winks,

and then his sister’s voice beckons.

The boy turns, forgetting the pull of soul.

Inez Taylor

~ ~ ~ ~

Soul’s Progress

The doorways were always there,

but I kept the keys in my pocket.

Oh, I would sometimes check them out,

but only when I was securely locked in

away from opportunity.

When the light was too strong on my face

through the window, I would

sometimes have my hands in my pockets and

feel the keys and snatch my hands out,

look around and pace the floor

in my self-constructed prison.

Once, when I heard the key in the lock,

I fled terrified to the other end of the house—or cottage

(my world kept getting smaller).

My space is bigger now, but more peopled.

So space exists, just not room for wings,

and breath and air and life.

Things like that.

A feather lies on the floor.

The smallest draft lifts it enough

to spin it, just a hair.

But a single feather with no bird, no being,

fallen from the air;

its space has no useful place

as a form of flight

just noticeable for what

it is no longer a part of.

So I am alike.

while inside I have a key,

but no lock;

a door, but no passage,

breath, but no air.

The pressure will propel me back

to redo the steps which turn me around,

so even if I back away from light

I will move into its presence.

If I leave present; I go past.

From my stop,

I start through the door

without a key after all.

Inez Taylor

~ ~ ~ ~

What my Body is Telling Me

Part 1

I need to move into a larger room,

imagine more possibilities, less limitations.

I can be more generous to myself when I fail.

Yes, my crabby genes may exist,

but my better choices breathe life

into dormant genes that combat depression

help healing.

I am full of joy in these old bones

I am so blessed and grateful.

Fresh every morning I go to the larger room-

just to breathe, love, listen, become all I am.

Physical, mental, emotional bodies

dance around me as I center.

The dream world challenges me,

grinds my hardened thoughts

exposes my self-imposed prisons.

Part 2

I live and dream, some days failing

to appreciate the miracle of life

fresh every morning.

My eyes are blind until

I feel the need to move into

a larger room, the place I go

to be more able to choose

one thing I need to improve.

Sometimes my bones sorrow until

I see the healing genes suppressed

by old crabby ones step up

to light all my bodies

clear my brain, soothe my skin

take my tears and sadness

to the Ocean of Love and Mercy.

Then clearly quiet ocean

of past events sits pooled and still;

no longer able to affect me,

cleaned from the inside

healed by love in the larger room.

Part 3

Sometimes spring cleaning comes in the Fall

with sudden guests, relative strangers respond

to the call of our temple’s songs.

The body tells me sitting on the couch,

“Move girl! If you want to live!

Live longer? Why would I?

The cats are young and needy;

my beloved got a second chance in life.

We both endured 911 rescues this year;

sneaky chances to see the inner difficulties

and bravely heal with help.

This body accepts help that

the mind still chases.

Why didn’t the medicine work?

Did eye pressure mirror his life with

the pressure of uneven changes?

Why I fell down and how I felt

chase my own memory that

concussion snatches away-

leaving the scared dreams

and frantic anxiety only healed

by the larger room I must imagine.

Inez Taylor

~ ~ ~ ~ ~

