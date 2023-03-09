Public invited to free electronics recycling and paper shredding event at Edmonds College March 18

Edmonds College will host a free electronics recycling and shredding roundup event open to the public from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 18, in parking lots E and F. Signs will be posted at the campus entrance of 68th Avenue West and 200th Street Southwest. Download the college parking lot map at edmonds.edu/parking.

All recycling will be free for computers, laptops, monitors, TVs and cell phones. There will be a small fee for other electronics, such as washers, dryers, VCRs and printers.

In addition, paper and document shredding stations will also be available. Guests can bring up to four file boxes of paper.

Items made of styrofoam will not be accepted at this event.

The recycling event is sponsored by the Edmonds College Green Team, E-Waste, LLC, and the City of Lynnwood. The Green Team at Edmonds College engages and empowers students, faculty, and staff to adopt healthy, sustainable practices that benefit our diverse campus, the greater community, and our environment for future generations.

For more information regarding what electronics can be accepted, contact E-Waste, LLC at 425-239-4118 or visit www.e-wastes.com.