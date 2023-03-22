Public notice: Edmonds Port Commission special meeting cancellation and special meeting notice

PUBLIC NOTICE

Special Meeting Cancellation and Special Meeting Notice

Port of Edmonds

The Port of Edmonds has cancelled our Special Commission Meeting on Friday, March 24, 2023 at 10 a.m.

The Port of Edmonds regularly scheduled Commission meeting will now be a Special Commission Meeting on Monday, March 27, 2023. The Executive Session will start at 5:30 p.m. and the regular business portion of the commission meeting will start at 7 p.m.

The public is invited to attend in person or by Zoom at 7 p.m.

— Sponsored by the Port of Edmonds