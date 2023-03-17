Public notice: Special meeting for the Edmonds Port Commission

PUBLIC NOTICE

SPECIAL MEETING

PORT OF EDMONDS

The Port of Edmonds has scheduled a Special Commission Meeting on the following days:

– Wednesday March 22, 2023 at 10:00am

– Thursday March 23, 2023 at 10:00am

– Friday March 24, 2023 at 10:00am

The purpose of the meetings is to conduct interviews and discuss the qualifications of applicants for the Executive Director position.

You can find more information on our website.

https://www.portofedmonds.org/about/port-commission

March 20, 2023

