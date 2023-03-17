Public notice: Special meeting for the Edmonds Port Commission

PUBLIC NOTICE
SPECIAL MEETING
PORT OF EDMONDS
The Port of Edmonds has scheduled a Special Commission Meeting on the following days:
– Wednesday March 22, 2023 at 10:00am
– Thursday March 23, 2023 at 10:00am
– Friday March 24, 2023 at 10:00am
The purpose of the meetings is to conduct interviews and discuss the qualifications of applicants for the Executive Director position.
You can find more information on our website.
https://www.portofedmonds.org/about/port-commission
March 20, 2023
— Sponsored by the Port of Edmonds
