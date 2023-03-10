Reader view: Call to action on four major housing bills

To our Edmonds neighbors and friends,

In 2023, there are now four major housing bills coming out of Olympia targeting single-family neighborhoods in Edmonds and across the state. Two are open for public hearing input now, so please take action today.

1. House Bill 1245 will mandate all single-family lots, no matter where located in Edmonds and Woodway, to be allowed to be split in two. It has been voted out of the House and will be heard at a public hearing in the Senate Committee on Local Government, Land Use & Tribal Affairs at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, March 14.

Please take a few moments to show your opposition to House Bill 1245 by signing in con by 7 a.m. on Tuesday, March 14.

HB 1245 would mandate all cities planning under the GMA (Growth Management Act) in Washington state, no matter the population or infrastructure available, to allow the splitting of a single residential lot into two residential lots. No more than one off-street parking spot can be required for each new lot created, no matter if close to transit or miles away. This bill will supersede, preempt and invalidate any conflicting local development regulations. Read the three-page bill here.

2. A second housing bill, Senate Bill 5235, would supersede cities planning under the GMA to allow two additional housing units — an ADU (accessory dwelling unit)and DADU (detached accessory dwelling unit) — for each single-family lot without a restrictive covenant in Edmonds and Woodway with few exceptions. Options for diversity of housing zoning is a local planning decision that currently requires local engagement. This bill removes local involvement. Edmonds currently allows attached ADUs and Woodway does not allow any. This blankets them to all single-family lots. Read this bill here.

It has passed the Senate and will have a public hearing in the House Housing Committee at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, March 13.

Please take a few moments to show your opposition to Senate Bill 5235 by signing in con by 12:30 p.m. on Monday, March 13.

At the Washington State Department of Commerce presentation on housing need and capacity on Feb. 15, 2023, the City of Kirkland showed as being “affordable,” new middle housing market-rate two- to four- “cottage housing” clusters selling for $1.3 million to $2.5 million each. HB 5235 would allow a DADU to be sold as a condos. This is happening already in Seattle and 2022 King County sales show an 840-square-foot DADU at $710,000 and many go up from there as square footage increases. SB 5235 does not have any minimum square footage limit so no affordability required in this bill either.

HB 1245 is sneaky as it will first allow at least double the density in all single-family neighborhoods. Then, if HB 1110 passes, up to an additional quadrupling of density, again with mostly high-priced, market-rate housing at the expense of knocking down more affordable modest homes, causing displacement of many of our neighbors.

HB 1110 will be scheduled for a public hearing in the Senate Housing Committee, separate from these ones — also very sneaky. We will let you know when that happens to be able to take action then too. Each of these housing bills stack upon the others so all require you and everyone you know in Edmonds, Woodway and other Washington cities to seize these opportunities to participate and comment.

When you sign in con for either bill, enter information to complete sign in:

· Enter your position on HB 1245 and SB 5235: Con

· Fill in your information

· Check “I’m not a robot” and click “Submit Registration”

· If you want to include written testimony on HB 1245 Lot Splitting, click here to participate further. For SB 5235 ADU/DADU, click here.

Forward this to as many people as you know to comment oppose to these bills taking away local planning control of all single-family zoning. Please act now.

Thank you for advocating on behalf of our cities to keep local control of land use decisions and for preserving our single-family neighborhoods!

— By Dr. Michelle Dotsch

Michelle Dostsch is the president of the Alliance of Citizens for Edmonds (ACE).