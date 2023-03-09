Reader view: Don’t preempt Edmonds’ home rule

Representative Strom Peterson,

We are responding to your March 2, 2023 Edmonds Beacon “Guest View: On housing, we need a statewide response.”

You state: “this problem is bigger than any one city or county and a piecemeal approach hasn’t worked”

Your suggestion that the City of Edmonds extensive work through three Citizens Housing Commissions, Council and the Planning Board, and current work updating our Comprehensive Plan is “piecemeal” is highly disrespectful. In addition to the work of Council and staff, many Edmonds residents have participated actively in these public processes.

Further, you state: “we aren’t preempting local developmental regulations”

Yet, in the Feb. 28 Council meeting, Todd Tatum presented the following:

“– Requires cities to apply only clear and objective design review standards to the exterior of new development. It establishes a categorical exemption from the State Environmental Policy Act for residential housing units within an urban growth area.”

Mr. Tatum’s statement is confirmed in ESHB 1293, Section 1, p.2, passed by the house: https://lawfilesext.leg.wa.gov/biennium/2023-24/Pdf/Bills/House%20Bills/1293-S.E.pdf?q=20230307144213

“(3) All project actions that propose to develop one or more residential housing units within an urban growth area designated pursuant to RCW 36.70A.110 shall be categorically exempt from the requirements of this chapter.”

You go on to state: “Perhaps even more troubling is that right here in Edmonds, nearly 40% of residents are cost-burdened, paying much more than 30% of their income on housing.” You opine “These are our neighbors who must make decisions every month about paying for housing or paying for food or medicine.”

The housing bills will result in NO affordable housing. New housing will be sold/rented at market rates. The legislature has defined “low income” as 80% of the AMI. Snohomish County’s 2021 median income is $115,700/year. This will allow developers opting to build additional so-called “affordable” unit(s) to meet the “30% of income” criteria by charging rents way above 30% of what those earning minimum wage can afford. See: myedmondsnews.com/2023/02/reader-view-house-and-senate-bills-will-not-build-affordable-housing/

The State Constitution grants “municipal power” to the “legislative bodies,” i.e. city councils. RCW 35A.11.050: app.leg.wa.gov/RCW/default.aspx?cite=35A.11.050

Do state legislators intend to preempt the Comprehensive Plan that they require cities to prepare, approve and adopt? Do state legislators intend to override local control over our own ordinances and code?

Respectfully,

Ken Reidy

Citizen of Edmonds

Joan Bloom

Edmonds City Councilmember 2012-2015