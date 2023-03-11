Reader view: It’s time to tell the technocratic elites — Hands off our town

Just a few days ago, the Washington State House passed HB 1110 with a bipartisan vote of 75-21. In unilaterally taking zoning decision out of the hands of local communities around the state, the Washington State House of Representatives is signaling that it has decided the fate of all of our towns. The entire state is going to be forced to emulate Seattle’s model of growth, whether we want to become de facto extensions of Seattle or not.

I’ll admit, these are fighting words. But now is the time to fight, so I’ll be blunt in this piece. But first, a little history:

In 2018, Guy Palumbo, the self-styled “Senator from Amazon” (who is now simply a lobbyist for the tech giant), proposed a minimum density bill that is remarkably similar to HB 1110. According to this article:

“State Senator Guy Palumbo (D-Maltby) provided The Urbanist with an early draft of ‘minimum density’ legislation and has been distributing it around to local planning departments and other stakeholders in the Puget Sound Region. Areas of Washington state meeting the bill’s requirements would no longer be allowed to have big-lot single family zoning. Instead the bill would set up a tiered minimum zoning around rapid transit station and explicitly allow duplexes, triplexes, fourplexes, townhomes, and courtyard apartments (5 to 12 units), single-room occupancies, and accessory dwelling units (with no ownership requirement.)”

Quite simply, Jeff Bezos was eyeing the land surrounding Seattle as housing for his workforce. Given his notoriously brash governing style at Amazon, it’s not surprising that Bezos and the Amazon lobbyists wanted to do away with the annoyance of having to fight local city councils to upzone the Puget Sound region piecemeal. They wanted to bypass city councils and upzone of the entire state in one fell swoop.

Sadly, Seattle’s recent history of growth and density is a study in shortsighted greed and long-term misery. As I’m sure anyone in the Puget Sound region can attest, watching the City of Seattle kowtow to the billionaires club, tax-free tech titans like Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates — who treat the state of Washington like their own private fiefdom and the local 99% like guinea pigs for their social engineering experiments — has been painful. Seattle’s complete disregard for the infrastructure, transportation and environmental impacts of their planning decisions has exacerbated inequality and led to widescale gentrification and socioeconomic stratification in a short amount of time. It is not pleasant to be a person of modest means in the city of Seattle these days, by any stretch. Yet the technocratic elites of Seattle still need people to serve them in minimum-wage jobs.

The Seattle of today is unrecognizable from the Seattle I grew up with in the ‘90s and the 2000s. Today, it is a playland for the rich. I don’t think that most people who live in the Seattle area even realize that it has been nicknamed “Silicon Hills” by the Silicon Valley crowd. And we know what they did to real estate and livability for anyone not earning blockbuster tech and private equity salaries in Palo Alto, California.

I am not a NIMBY, but I’m also someone who doesn’t think that yards, trees, and parking spaces should be “luxuries” that only the affluent can afford. I live in high-density housing along the Highway 99 corridor. I see the struggle of my neighbors with young children who play in our common driveway, with cars whizzing by, because there simply is no green space left anywhere safely in walking distance for their kids. It’s the consequence of oversight in city planning for an area of town that has traditionally been underserved when it comes to livability and quality of life for residents.

City councils set standards on building design, tree preservation, open space and other amenities that make new construction positive additions to their communities. I am concerned about this move to concentrate power in the hands of 147 legislators in Olympia, rather than the thousands of local city officials and volunteer planning commissioners embedded all over the state of Washington. This small group in Olympia simply doesn’t know the land use history of our various regions the way that the local city councils do. Yet they are using the heavy hand of Olympia as a sledgehammer against our zoning laws.

As much as technocratic elites like Jeff Bezos and their proxies in the state Legislature might find the process inconvenient, local politics is messy and changes take time for a reason. Politics at the local level involves various stakeholders, from our local residents and community members to community activists, business interests, environmental organizations, local tribal governments, and county, state, and federal government. As city councilmembers, we are tasked with finding compromises that rarely make every party happy, but each group should be heard and allowed to speak about how new proposals affect them personally. That is how the political process is supposed to work in our representative democracy. HB 1110 abolishes that process.

HB 1110 (and its companion bills) are expected to sail through the Washington State Senate as easily as they did the Washington State House of Representatives. Now is the time to contact your state senator and ask him or her to support changes to the bill to retain at least some zoning control at the city level. You, the voters and taxpayers of this great state, sent those legislators to Olympia in the first place. Don’t let them permanently silence your voice on changes to your own neighborhood.

Here is my proposed amendment to HB 1110. This can be a starting point for your discussion with your state senator:

Strike Sec. 3(4)(b)

“Any city subject to the requirements of this section:

(a) May only adopt objective development and design standards on the development of middle housing;

(b) May only apply administrative design review;

(b) May choose to retain a public design review process that allows members of the public to meaningfully engage in proposed changes to their areas, so that the city can develop and apply fair land use and environmental policy into its ordinances, development regulations, zoning regulations, and other official controls, enabling the city to make decisions based on respect and justice for all peoples, to identify and plan for the reduction and prevention of environmental and health disparities and work towards eliminating disparate harms and disproportionate environmental and health impacts by prioritizing vulnerable populations and overburdened communities and the equitable distribution of resources and benefits. A public design review process should strive to be accessible across all socio-economic and cultural barriers, including language barriers.

(i) A public design review process may include any of the following, as cities see fit to implement:

Notification to community members in specific neighborhoods that an application has been received for a development in their neighborhoods. Cities may opt to require that notifications are published in multiple languages, depending on the relevant needs of the affected neighborhoods. Public hearing(s) to give members of the community the opportunity to provide feedback to applicant developers about the proposed projects for their neighborhoods, including but not limited to concerns regarding the aesthetic, environmental, infrastructure, and displacement impacts for their neighborhood. Architectural design board review to allow members of the community to provide feedback to applicant developers on how best to integrate additional density and massing into neighborhoods with lesser impacts on present community members in the neighborhood.”

— By Jenna Nand, Edmonds City Council, Position 7