Reader view: When will the city do the right thing for our creeks?

Here’s a current photo of what a local salmon bearing stream should not look like. This is lower Perrinville Creek, which is now illegally blocking salmon passage because stormwater infrastructure is inadequate to handle heavy rainfall, much of which comes from development in Lynnwood.

Over two years ago, when the lower creek was blocked by City of Edmonds employees to prevent the flooding of adjacent residences, Mayor Nelson promised to immediately develop a restoration plan for Perrinville Creek that would be presented to the city council (and public) for approval and implementation (see March 2, 2021 My Edmonds News). This announcement excited many because such a restoration plan would finally address a “fragile” watershed problem that had been identified in studies undertaken over 25 years ago. A properly developed restoration plan with alternatives for restoring and protecting salmon habitat as well as streamside property owners was exactly the right thing to do.

Instead, what have we got? A piecemeal approach of contractors trying to redesign culverts and creek configuration with no assurance it will prevent flooding or provide low-gradient salmon spawning habitat that isn’t covered in sediment with each rainstorm. And, upstream we have stormwater engineers acknowledging that their current plans to reduce stormwater flows into the creek will be inadequate to address the more intense rainfall events predicted with climate change. Further, we have yet to see the City of Lynnwood step up and acknowledge their stormwater contribution to the damage being done to the creek and Edmonds residences.

I have to wonder if Edmonds could have been a grant recipient of the huge amount of infrastructure funds appropriated by Congress (with matching funds assistance from Lynnwood) if we just had a Perrinville Watershed Restoration Plan that laid out what was needed to resolve the excess stormwater problem — such as a diversion structure that would send excess stormwater flows into a pipe under 76th Avenue rather than the torrent of water that crashes into the creek just below the Perrinville Post Office with each rainstorm.

The most depressing aspect of all this is that heavy rain flows off streets and buildings are damaging all of the creeks in Edmonds, not just Perrinville. Further, where obvious, identifiable fixes can be made to maintain outdoor recreation access and protect salmon habitat, such as in Yost Park, city staff have advised the city council that fixes to the natural areas of our Parks is not an administration priority.

— By Joe Scordino



Joe Scordino is a retired fishery biologist and a 40-plus-year Edmonds resident.