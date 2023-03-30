Save the date: Edmonds High Class of 1973 hosting 50-year reunion Sept. 23

The Edmonds High School Class of 1973 will hold its 50-year reunion on Saturday, Sept. 23 at the Edmonds Yacht Club, 326 Admiral Way, Suite 100, Edmonds, from 4-9 p.m.

The cost is $95 per person if paid by July 1 and $100 after that. No admittance is allowed without prior payment. There will be a no-host bar.

You can pay by joining the Edmonds High School Class of 1973 Facebook page, where you’ll find a posting for the reunion and a PayPal link. You may also mail a payment to Edmonds High School Class of 1973, P.O. Box 1973, Edmonds, WA 98020. You will not receive tickets; your name will be on a reservation list at the door.

For special rates at the Edmonds Harbor Inn, call 425-771-5021. There is a block of rooms reserved.

Class members are invited to forward reunion information to classmates they are still in touch with.