Save the date: Edmonds High Class of 1973 hosting 50-year reunion Sept. 23

The Edmonds High School Class of 1973 will hold its 50-year reunion on Saturday, Sept. 23 at the Edmonds Yacht Club, 326 Admiral Way, Suite 100, Edmonds, from 4-9 p.m.
The cost is $95 per person if paid by July 1 and $100 after that. No admittance is allowed without prior payment. There will be a no-host bar.
You can pay by joining the Edmonds High School Class of 1973 Facebook page, where you’ll find a posting for the reunion and a PayPal link. You may also mail a payment to Edmonds High School Class of 1973, P.O. Box 1973, Edmonds, WA 98020. You will not receive tickets; your name will be on a reservation list at the door.
For special rates at the Edmonds Harbor Inn, call 425-771-5021. There is a block of rooms reserved.
Class members are invited to forward reunion information to classmates they are still in touch with.
Updates will be posted on the Facebook page. Questions? Email edmondshighschoolclassof1973@gmail.com.
