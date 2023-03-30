Scene in Edmonds: Around town Wednesday Posted: March 29, 2023 6 A couple enjoys the view. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Mount Baker serves as a backdrop for fishing pier artwork — Sea Rise Run, by Buster Simpson. (Photo by Ralph Sanders) An artist at work, plein air style. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Spring plantings including a two-color daffodil. (Photo by Kevin O’Keeffe) Walking the beach. (Photo by Ron LaRue)
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.