Scene in Edmonds: Bagpipes and cookie sales at Art Walk Posted: March 16, 2023 4 The NW Junior Pipe band warms up for St. Patrick’s Day at Thursday’s Art Walk Edmonds. Art Walk was also one of the last opportunities to buy Girl Scout cookies. Sales will end this weekend, so be sure to stock up. — Photos by Larry Vogel
