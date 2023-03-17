Scene in Edmonds: Contrails

Photographer Ellen Blackstone observed these contrails south of downtown Edmonds Thursday morning. “At first, there was just one, the larger middle one, which appeared to have *corrected* on its southbound journey,” she said. “But then, there was a second that made the same correction! And when I stepped onto the deck to take a picture, I could see the larger one to the left. I wonder where everybody was going?” A contrail, according to the Federal Aviation Administration, “is an aircraft condensation trail that appears as line-shaped clouds in the sky. They are composed of ice particles that form in the exhaust of an aircraft when flying in a narrow range of altitudes in the upper atmosphere, several miles above the ground.”