Scene in Edmonds: Famous faces

If you happened to be in downtown Edmonds Monday, you may have seen some familiar faces. Father-son actors Martin Sheen and Emilio Estevez were in Edmonds visiting European travel expert Rick Steves. The two were filming bonus content for their movie The Way, which is being re-released in theaters in May.
Steves will be featured in 20 minutes of extra bonus content that will be a part of the movie — both in the theater and via streaming.
They’ve all done such brilliant work. I hope they enjoyed their time here.
I’ll be buying tickets for “The Way” when it gets re-released.
