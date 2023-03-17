Scene in Edmonds: Hit-and-run crash results in arrest

A 22-year-old Edmonds man was charged with unattended hit-and-run and DUI after the car he was driving crashed into this recreational vehicle on Bowdoin Way just west of 86th Avenue West the morning of March 11, Edmonds police said.

Although the driver exited the vehicle after the crash and left on foot, Edmonds police were able to locate him — as one of the vehicle’s registered drivers — at his home. He was arrested and booked into Snohomish County Jail, police spokesperson Commander Josh McClure said.