Scene in Edmonds: Hit-and-run crash results in arrest

A 22-year-old Edmonds man was charged with unattended hit-and-run and DUI after the car he was driving crashed into this recreational vehicle on Bowdoin Way just west of 86th Avenue West the morning of March 11, Edmonds police said.
Although the driver exited the vehicle after the crash and left on foot, Edmonds police were able to locate him — as one of the vehicle’s registered drivers — at his home. He was arrested and booked into Snohomish County Jail, police spokesperson Commander Josh McClure said.
Just the other day another black SUV doesn’t look like the same one lost control at Puget drive and Olympic drive smashing into a telephone pole and then striking it again before fleeing the seen with air bags deployed. It is a free for all out there right now watch your six.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.