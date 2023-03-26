Scene in Edmonds: In concert

Arnie Lund shared this photo of singer John McCutcheon performing at the Edmonds Center for the Arts Saturday, March 25. The artist, Lund said, “is one of the leading folk singers in the world today and has collaborated with John Prine, Tom Paxton and others. He writes most of the music he performs, he told stories and he played a variety of traditional instruments, including a lovely hammer dulcimer. During his nearly three-hour concert, he made the audience laugh and cry, and moved us.”