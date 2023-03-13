Scene in Edmonds: Refreshing native plants

Nearly a dozen volunteers refreshed the Edmonds Native Plant Demonstration Garden with new perennial flowers and shrubs on Saturday, March 11. Visit the garden and watch as colorful blooms explode beginning in April. The native plant garden is located at the Willow Creek Hatchery on Pine Street, just off Highway 104.
— Photo by Alan Mearns
