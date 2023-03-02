Scene in Edmonds: Return of the whale

On her walk Wednesday, photographer Julia Wiese noticed (L-R) Travis and Matt from the Port of Edmonds reinstalling the whale that is normally positioned near Anthony’s Home Port. It is used to help direct visitors to the queue line as they wait to board the Puget Sound Express.

“I stopped to ask them about their project,” Wiese said. “The whale had been damaged by unknown individuals and has recently undergone repairs to a fin and received a new paint job. Puget Sound Express paid for the repairs and port employees reinstalled it.