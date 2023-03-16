Scene in Edmonds: Signs of spring at the marsh

Photographer Michael Lowell found signs of spring arriving at the Edmonds Marsh Wednesday morning. “From Canadian geese beginning to build their nest, to new spring flowers emerging, and finally a sure sign of spring — the American goldfinch arriving at the marsh,” he said.

