Scene in Edmonds: Signs of spring at the marsh

Photographer Michael Lowell found signs of spring arriving at the Edmonds Marsh Wednesday morning. “From Canadian geese beginning to build their nest, to new spring flowers emerging, and finally a sure sign of spring — the American goldfinch arriving at the marsh,” he said.
That’s it. Its official. That is what I look for every spring. How exciting this is. Somedays it’s just the little things. When my best friend died years back he stayed here that spring and he yelled for me everytime he saw a yellow finch. He would yell “Deb its yellow bird.” I would run from wherever I was in the house to enjoy it with him. When he died he told me to look for the first “yellow bird” each spring and that it would be him. I love this. I always say HI Mark to the first gold finch of the year in my yard. So for now Hi to the “yellow bird” in the Marsh. Mark would have loved the Marsh.
