Scene in Edmonds: Sunday around town Posted: March 19, 2023 5 A map of the Olympics, and the real thing. (Photo by Ralph Sanders) Blossoms in City Park. (Photo by Ron LaRue) At the off-leash dog beach. (Photo by Ralph Sanders) At Marina Beach. (Photo by Ralph Sanders)
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.