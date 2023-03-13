Scene in Edmonds: Training day 4 seconds ago 0 Firefighter/paramedic Aaron Williams exits the response vehicle to assist in stowing the hose. The hose lies in position waiting to be reeled into the truck. Firefighter/EMT Jeremy Kiniry shows firefighter/EMT Jonathan Herbig the preferred hose connection. Kiniry, Williams and Herbig (L-R) have the hose stored in a matter of minutes. First responders from South County Fire were at the Port of Edmonds M and N docks Monday morning, training in the case of a boat fire in the Edmonds Marina. — Photos by Julia Wiese
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.