Scene on Lake Ballinger: Firefighters rescue man after sailboat capsizes

Firefighters rescued a man who swam to the island in the middle of Lake Ballinger after his sailboat capsized just after 1 p.m. Wednesday, South County Fire said.
The man was cold, but not injured. He was evaluated by firefighters at the scene. Firefighters aboard the rescue boat stationed at the lake towed the sailboat to shore.
