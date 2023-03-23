Scene on Lake Ballinger: Hydrofoil surfers at sunset

Eric (left) and Brent (right) were having fun on their hydrofoil surfboards Wednesday evening at Lake Ballinger.

This was the first time I’d seen these foils on the lake. Each man would rest the foil on the water, hop on it and start doing a bobbing action with their legs, almost like a perpetual jumping-off motion.

My first question: Does this sport hurt your back after a while? Brent said, “No, my legs! My back’s not bad.”

How long does it take to master this sport? “I don’t know,” Brent said. “I’ll let you know when we master it.” Eric started in October; Brent began last July.

About five to six people come to the lake with their foils on a regular basis.

— Story, photo and video by David Carlos